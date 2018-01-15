Monday, 15 January 2018
15 January 2018
Olympian begins rowing club gate demolition
Caversham bus route overhaul confirmed
Rail passengers given extra time to catch connections
Trustees back plan to build new school on playing fields
Charity walk volunteer receives British Empire Medal
Open water swim rated best event in UK
Foresters forwards floor Henley Hawks as they complete double
Romans fly-half's late kick leaves Bulls reeling
Chinnor inflict derby day cup defeat
Carol singers raise £2,000 for air ambulance
Cash on the road
Mum wins hamper for second time
Modern moms are ready to show us their funnies
Panto characters are seizing their moment
