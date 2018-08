EXPERIENCED BOOKKEEPER Nettlebed Estate is looking for an experienced bookkeeper with a good understanding of budgeting and management accounting for a minimum of 16 hours per week. A flexible approach and hands on team player is required. Knowledge of Landmark Accounts package would be an advantage. Must be car owner/driver. Please send your CV and covering letter to Karen Smiter at office@nettlebedestate.com. Telephone – 01491 641205. NETTLEBED , Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 5DL