Monday, 13 August 2018

Harringtons are a family business based in Sonning Common. We are looking for a part time experienced book keeper with an excellent knowledge of Sage/ Quickbooks. Alongside the book keeping role you will be required to answer the telephone and carry out general administration tasks. We need someone who is approachable, friendly & Trustworthy. Please contact Adrian or Roger 01189 242888 or email your CV to adrian@harringtonsreading.co.uk Blounts Farm Blounts Court Road Sonning Common, Reading, Berkshire, RG4 9PA

