Monday, 08 October 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
08 October 2018
standard
Residents asked to pay for restoration of mermaid statue
Businessman appeals over ‘too big’ house
Residents could help spot speeding drivers
Museum must be more interesting and relevant
Fun palace
Emery bags brace as Henley gain bonus point five-try victory
Winning start for Stingers
Watlington maintain 100 per cent record
Castle Royle wrap up Inter Club Trophy at Badgemore
Canham’s last-ditch try secures derby day bragging honours for Abbey side
Film ‘facts’ irritated me, says Jane Hawking
Tom Conti joins the cast of Brief Encounter on Air
‘On air’ take on our greatest film romance has true grit
Jurassic lark’s suitable for all the ages
It’s time sexism, er, legged it
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are you interested in what's on at the River & Rowing Museum?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33