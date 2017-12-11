Monday, 11 December 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 December 2017
standard
The lady reappears (briefly)
Another appeal in Thames Farm saga
Mayor's Christmas party for old folk
Housing blueprint is 'vague wish list', says planning chairman
Parents back schools' plea for money towards basics
Six ranks introduced to women's regatta
Seam bowler Rogers selected for county's elite player group
Club's junior women crew record first sweep-oared win
The day Ray bowled out opposition on his own
Tidmarsh put to sword by Sonning Common
Nativity scene in antiques shop wins window display contest
Debbie's back on form
Strictly silver lining
Musical about how folk speak has something profound to say
Wintry duel is the jewel in the crown of Tchaikovsky's opera
