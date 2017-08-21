Monday, 21 August 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
21 August 2017
Property for Sale
standard
AS00027015_1
CASH BUYER looking for house. £380/£400K 07900 691572.sdr.oakwood@gmail.com
Former highways chief calls for Kill your Engine campaign
Residents upset over house built without full consent
Social club for older people back in black thanks to businesses
Councillor stays on despite moving
Neighbours opposed to bungalow extension
Highwayman cancelled
Morris shines as Berks maintain undefeated run
Leander athletes to make debuts at world championships
Oldershaw in fine form as side eases relegation fears
Roberts' display leaves side in seventh heaven
Romantic theatre lover proposes on stage in front of cast
'Downtown' star was worth trip up county!
Friends restoring our Henley in Bloom boat to former glory
We'll have a grey old time, pledges synthpop pioneer
Country drummer ready with his marching orders
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Is Henley a vibrant shopping location?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33