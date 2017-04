AS00022967_1

OFFICE SPACE HENLEY Large light open plan office with fitted cupboard, use of adjacent meeting room. Includes broadband & all bills. £895 pcm all inclusive. On Reading Road behind Henley Veterinary Centre. Suitable for 4 to 6 people (approx. 650sq/ft) Contact Nicola 07739 420959.nicola.atherton@totalnegotiation.com