JO00025266_1

TABLE FOR 12 in 'Mile and 1/8th Restaurant' in HRR Stewards’ Enclosure all day on Thursday, 29th June. Fully catered light breakfast then 3-course lunch plus high tea. Available due to change of plans. Ideal family celebration or corporate entertainment. Sensible offers over £100/place excl. Badges. Call/ Text 07801 106655 or contact the Badge Office.