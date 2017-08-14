CV00026983_1

Monday, 14 August 2017
14 August 2017
Road to be closed for 10 weeks
Pub couple say roadworks are ruining summer trade
Growing opposition to homes
Henley and Goring Ramblers celebrate 20 years of roaming
Popularity of food swap growing after move
Hawks Gold - new sponsor and new beer
Bridge to bridge swim
150 years of splashing about
Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Norris takes game off world croquet champ
Hawks players in move to Causton
Artist whose works masked inner pain
Science fiction epic's reaching for the stars
I love my dog!
