RITA ORA 11TH JULY, 1) Riverside restaurant with menu by Angela Hartnett table of 12 full evening with grandstand A tickets for Rita Ora 11th July. Price £3,300 o.n.o. 2) Riverside restaurant with menu by Angela Hartnett table of 10 full evening with grandstand A tickets for Rita Ora 11th July. Price £2,750 o.n.o.d-hunter5@sky.com, 07771 938502.