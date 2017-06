JO00025080_1

COLVIC 20 MOTOR CRUISER. Great space for entertaining or fishing. Inboard diesel. Garmin fish finder and Garmin GPS. Annya is a lovely, much admired, traditionally shaped boat. Easy to use and handles very well. River licence for 2017 and Boat Safety Certificate until June 2019. Get afloat this summer. Recently varnished and anti-fouled. 2-berth cuddy for weekends afloat. Currently out of the water, ready to go, £6,500. 07792 574947.