CLASSIC 21' MOTOR LAUNCH White/blue, refurbished to high standard, new electrics, new twin canopy, re-upholstered, chrome swivel captains seat, cooking facility, 25hp motor. Sleeps 2/6. Trailer. First to see at Goring will buy! Region of £10K. Ready to sail. Call David for photo's and info. 07836 228899.