Monday, 17 September 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
17 September 2018
standard
‘Parasitic’ home scheme not needed, inquiry hears
Women honoured for long service to Chiltern Centre
School set to move
Superfast broadband in village delayed yet again
Defibrillator installed in former call box in memory of GP
Thornley on road to recovery
Morris smashes bowling out of ground in scintillating century
Unbeaten Hunjan too good for Hambleden
Captains’ day match raises £2,000 for two charities
Goring avoid relegation on last day
Musical really does feel like ‘the greatest story ever told’
Bar made from shipping containers
Singer saved cyclist
Trainspotting author’s going from T2 to TV
Guitar genius bringing ‘ghost of Hendrix’ to Reading bar
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are Henley's pavements clean enough?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33