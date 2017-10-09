Monday, 09 October 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
09 October 2017
standard
Commuters delayed by pipe work
Park to be made more secure to deter vandalism
Neighbours fail to prevent development of three homes
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
Mayor bids for award
900 runners take on Henley half marathon and 10km
1,200 runners of all ages to take part in 35th half marathon
England's Ashes-winning captain speaks at cricket dinner
Thornley bags silver medal at world championships
Abbey fail to make numerical advantage count on travels
TV actor unveils new-look garden at his son's pre-school
Amazing grace... dancing Debbie wows Strictly judges with waltz
Comedian passes test
'Save the date' gets a killer twist in this Agatha Christie classic
Our food producers rival the world's best
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33