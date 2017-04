SE00022140_1

ORIGINAL PRINT EXHIBITION, Exhibition of original prints by the 'Print at the Park' group of artists covering etching, monoprinting and relief techniques. All work is for sale including cards and unframed prints. Venue is The Old Fire Station Exhibition Centre, Henley. 6th -11th April. 10.30a.m.-4.30p.m. daily. Free entry. All Welcome.