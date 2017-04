AS00023186_1

GARDEN MACHINERY SERVICE Engineer required. Crowmarsh, Wallingford. We are looking for an experienced, enthusiastic person to join our Service and Repair Workshop team. The role is to perform basic diagnostics, service repairs and maintenance work on horticultural equipment. You must be: Prepared to work as part of a small team. Methodical and thorough. Self motivated and able to prioritise your workload. A good communicator and confident with the general public. Basic computer experience required. Position is full-time. Email: sales@lawncaregm.co.uk