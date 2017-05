AS00024015_1

EXPERIENCED PERSON WORKING on domestic building sites. We require a general multi skilled person capable of taking on a variety of jobs on a building site. Typically that would be anything from roofing to first fix carpentry. Any other skills such as brick work repairs, plaster board tacking and general handy man capabilities would be very welcome.Brightwell Builders Ltd Tel 07811 365143 or 01491 836085