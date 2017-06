SE00024547_1

ABA TUTOR(S) REQUIRED to assist our delightful and compliant 8yo autistic daughter at Trinity school and/or at home in Harpsden. School hours are 8.20am to 12.20pm Thursdays, 12.10pm to 3.10pm Tue, Wed, Fri. Home hours are 4pm to 6pm Mon-Fri. You can apply for either school or home or both. We expect to pay £15 per hour after training. Must be available for initial tutor training in Bracknell August 16-17 (we will pay course fee – more details on Childautism.org.uk.) Interviews June 7th. Please phone Nicky 07795 026627.