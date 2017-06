SW00024938_1

HARPSDEN PRE-SCHOOL Requires Manager. Proven track record and minimum NVQ Level 3 Qualification or equivalent required. enquiries@harpsdenpreschool.co.uk for full details. Application deadline: Tuesday 20th June at 9am. Rated Ofsted Outstanding. We are an equal opportunities employer. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Offer will be subject to referencing and background checks.