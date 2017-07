AS00025373_1

OFFICE MANAGER Property Lettings Manager. Country estate requires competent, professional person, 25 hours per week (5 hours per day) for all aspects of office and property management. Candidates must be confident and suitably experienced to take sole charge of the office and organisation of maintenance projects. The varied role requires strong communication skills, both verbal and written, excellent organisation skills, proficiency in MS Office and modern IT skills. Experience in property management, accounts and payroll essential. Apply with CV to office@nettlebedestate.com