JO00025435_1

PART-TIME FUNERAL BEARER required. Candidate must be of smart appearance, have good communication skills and hold a full U.K. driving licence. No experience necessary. Please apply with CV to Tomalin & Son, 38 Reading Road, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1AG or email Tomalin@btconnect.com. For more information call 01491 573370.