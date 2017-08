AS00026357_1

SALES SUPPORT PERSON required for expanding company based in Medmenham. Key skills: Good communication. Well organised. Able to multi task. Enthusiastic. Computer literacy with spreadsheets, call offs etc. Providing quotations where required. Liaising with technical & purchasing team. CFS sales technical construction products & training will be given. Hours 8 to 5:30. Monday to Friday. Please apply to: tim@cfs-fixings.co.uk.