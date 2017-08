AS00026686_1

ASSISTANT TO APPEAL MANAGER Part time, circa £12,000. Basic plus performance related, plus expenses. Home office based, flexible 20 hours per week. Working for childrens charity. No tele-sales. Full training given. Experience in research, administration, secretarial, sales and marketing would be an advantage. Car driver, C.V. to: sue.hayward@spectrumcrf.co.uk