AS00026999_1

BONDRIGHT ROOFING SERVICES Ltd are a well-established Roofing business based in Peppard Common, Henley-On-Thames, providing a high quality and reliable service. Proud to be recommended by our customers, with an enviable reputation within our field and an equal opportunities employer.Due to increased workload, we are expanding our team of highly skilled operatives and staff to join our friendly team in a dynamic environment. Driver/ Labourer – FT, Self Employed.Roofer – Operative - FT, Self Employed.Audio Typist – PT, Flexible.Legal Filing Clerk (temporary.)Social Media Assistant - PT, Flexible. Please call or send your CV which post you are applying for.Email: jl@bondrightroofing.co.uk or call 07798 677 963 (10 – 4 pm)