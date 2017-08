AS00027454_1

PART TIME TELESALES Executive required. To join a well established Global Exhibition company based near Henley On Thames. You will need to have previous telesales experience, be self motivated and enthusiastic, demonstrate excellent communication and listening skills and have a confident and friendly telephone manner, in return we can offer a competitive salary/commission plus on target bonus rewards. For further information with a view to applying please email Diana@interfaceworldwide.com.