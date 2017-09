KF00028038_1

ASSISTANT/P.A to Investment Manager, we are seeking a well organised, well presented and committed individual to assist with both client queries and general office administration for our Henley-on-Thames branch. While full-time preferred we would give consideration to a part-time role for the right individual if needed to work around family commitments. Please send a C.V. in the first instance to nick.mcgregor@redmayne.co.uk No agencies please.”