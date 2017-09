KF00028256_1

SALES OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR or trainee required covering sales order entry, progressing and organising deliveries and other general administration duties.Full training will be provided to an applicant who can demonstrate a customer focused approach, excellent communication skills and attention to detailEmail your CV to jane.plomer@stpumps.co.uk at Stuart Turner Ltd, Market Place, Henley on Thames, RG9 2AD. Closing date: 15/09/2017