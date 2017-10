PART-TIME CARER required for elderly Lady with Dementia in Stonor. 2/3 days a week. Hours 8.00a.m. to 7.00p.m. Duties includes helping with all aspects of care and general support including outings, short walks, cafes etc. to make her as happy and comfortable as possible. General light household duties also. Call 07825 703933/ 01865 893940.