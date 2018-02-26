Monday, 26 February 2018

COMMERCIAL ADMINISTRATOR required for busy export office in Crazies Hill, Wargrave. Applicant must be reliable and organised with excellent attention to detail, working knowledge of Word/ Excel and good mathematical skills. Day-to-day duties include ordering, invoicing, arranging shipments, keeping spreadsheets and occasionally travel bookings. Ability to work on own and to liaise with overseas team by email and telephone essential. CVs by email to mli@medilinkltd.com with interviews to be held in March.

