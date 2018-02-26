PART TIME ADMINISTRATOR based in Rotherfield Peppard. 25 hours a week Monday-Friday covering maternity leave. The role involves managing the production of regional publications and assisting sales administration. You will be proactive, have a friendly manner and work initiatively. Skills wise you will be computer literate, have great attention to detail, excellent proof reading skills and be able to work under pressure. Social media experience would be beneficial. Please email your details to richard@moonscapemedia.net