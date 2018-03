MERCY IN ACTION CHARITY SHOP – Watlington – Ready to make a difference? We are looking for supervisors to join our friendly team. We have one vacancy on Sundays, and another one-day-a-week post available. As well as these paid vacancies, volunteers are always welcome to join our team. Please contact shop manager Sam on 01491 613007 or watlington.shop@mercyinaction.org.ukto enquire about paid or voluntary positions.