TRAINEE MARKETING CO-ORDINATOR required for small internal sales & marketing team within a product based manufacturing company. You will be trained to help provide all marketing collateral required by the business including, but not restricted to, literature, website content, training support material, customer sales data. You should be creative, self motivated, computer literate with excellent interpersonal, organisational skills. Contact paul.manning@stpumps.co.uk by 31/03/18