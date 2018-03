ASSISTANT CAFE MANAGER -Henley River and Rowing museum Seeking a bright, enthusiastic and confident assistant cafe manager for Henley River and Rowing museum cafe. You will have experience of working within a fast paced cafe environment, supervising/managing a small team, and deputising in the absence of the Catering Manager. This role is mainly daytime, working 5 days including weekends. Pay £9.50 - £10.00 per hour. Immediate start. Contact Henley@leafi.co.uk Andrew Hay - General Manager