Monday, 26 March 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
26 March 2018
standard
Bridge lights artist could be prosecuted
Residents concerned about congestion from 82 homes
Henley is crime hot spot (at least for Midsomer fans)
Chef killed in gritter crash
Care home plans unveiled by Mapledurham Estate
Families ready for cycle ride
Paul Clement appointed Reading boss
Canoeists will spend Easter on 125-mile charity paddle
Dinner raises £27,000
Reading boss pays price for dismal run of results
War may be exploited — but it can never be controlled
Comedy’s nights in pink satin bring 18th century Bath to life
Intriguing ‘thread’ is well worth picking up
Choral society serves up winter warmer for Mozart fans
Choir’s snowbound 50th anniversary concert was a bit of all white
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should we just accept there's not enough money to fix potholes?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33