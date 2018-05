1ST LINE IT SUPPORT Engineer Previous experience required, however full systems training will be provided to the successful applicant, able to demonstrate the appropriate skills. Full job description available at http://www.stuart-turner.co.uk/about-us/recruitment/Email your CV tocareers@stpumps.co.uk Stuart Turner Ltd, 47 Market Place, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2AD.Closing date: 11/05//18