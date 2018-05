SUMMER (CASUAL) GARDENING team assistant required for beautiful, romantic private garden of 4 acres in Harpsden Wood. Assistance required for 4 - 6 months (max). Duties to include grass cutting, strimming, weeding, general soft landscaping duties. Must be reliable. Start ASAP. £9.50 per hour. Freelance. Own transport recommended. Part-time or full-time. Call 01491 843930.