FUNDRAISING and GrantsCoordinator Margaret Clitherow Trust, Marlow. This small rapidly growing Charity, which serves vulnerable adults and children across Southern England and Wales, requires and experienced (at least 2 years), proven and passionate fundraiser. This is a part-time roll and could be on a consultative basis; hours and remuneration are to be negotiated. Please send enquiries and/or expressions of interest to the Chair of Trustees at samuel.bowden@margaretclitherow.org, preferably by 10th June 2018.