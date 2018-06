CELLAR DOOR WEEKEND STAFF required for popular winery shop near Hambleden. Experience with customer engagement important as well as general knowledge and interest in wines, ales and liqueurs & experience with epos tills is helpful. Full training given. The role includes opening and general running of the shop, stocking, tastings and sales. Excellent hourly rate plus commission paid. Good perks to staff shop discounts too! Email CV to:don@chilternvalley.co.uk or Telephone: 07748 843 586.