Tuesday, 26 June 2018

HARPSDEN PRE-SCHOOL are looking for an experienced pre-school assistant to join their small friendly team. You should have experience within a pre-school setting and ideally an Early Years Level 3 Qualification. Please email businessmanager@harpsdenpreschool.co.uk for a full job description and application form. Application deadline is Friday 29th June 2018 at 9am. Interviews to take place Tuesday 3rd July 2018. Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any appointment is confirmed.

