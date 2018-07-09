SONNING COMMON PRIMARY School require a Swimming Teacher for 2 hours per week on a Monday afternoon, term time only. There may also be opportunities for additional hours when cover is needed. Level 2 Swimming Certificate and a lifesaving qualification are essential, a parent and child teaching qualification is desirable. Pay rate £16.17/hour. Please contact the school office on 0118 9722105 or email office.2506@sonning-common.oxon.sch.uk for an application form.All applicants will be subject to a DBS check.