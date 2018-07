GROOM/HANDYPERSON/GARDENER A full-time salaried opportunity for a person on a small farm looking after and driving two donkeys, garden maintenance and tractor driving. A bright person who enjoys working on own initiative. Previous experience not necessary but must love animals. Applications in writing or by email to Polly Vacher, Melhuish Farm, North Moreton, Didcot OX11 9BA orpvacher@aol.com