Office Manager (Charity) We are looking for someone who has good IT, office skills. Who is flexible and creative and can deal with a range of office activities, including invoicing, membership enquiries and support a range of projects and programmes. Full training will be given to fill any holes in experience and knowledge. This role will suit a new self-starter or experienced person who is looking for flexible working hours and conditions supporting young people across the UK. If you want to make a difference contact me. Contact details: Andrew Harland 0118 9758552 | 07747 470108 | www.examofficers.org.uk