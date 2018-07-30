Enthusiastic and Inspiring After School Play Leader (G5 £9.16 - £10.27 per hour) required from September: Badgemore Primary School is looking to recruit a part-time Playleader to join our fantastic team three evenings a week from 3:15-6:00, term time only. The successful candidate will be fun, organised and a team player. This role offers a great deal of variety and the opportunity to work with children in a fantastic School in the heart of Henley. Level 3 NVQ in childcare, or equivalent qualifications. Please contact 01491 575665 or by e-mail office.2513@badgemore.oxon.sch.uk for a full job description and application form.