Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Enthusiastic and Inspiring After School Play Leader (G5 £9.16 - £10.27 per hour) required from September: Badgemore Primary School is looking to recruit a part-time Playleader to join our fantastic team three evenings a week from 3:15-6:00, term time only. The successful candidate will be fun, organised and a team player. This role offers a great deal of variety and the opportunity to work with children in a fantastic School in the heart of Henley. Level 3 NVQ in childcare, or equivalent qualifications. Please contact 01491 575665 or by e-mail office.2513@badgemore.oxon.sch.uk for a full job description and application form.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33