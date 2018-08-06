Tour guide required to run occasional weekday and weekend tours and tastings at a busy winery and brewery near Hambleden. Interest in wine and beer an advantage but no previous experience required as full training provided. More important is a mature, confident, outgoing personality and a flexible approach to work. Perhaps ideal for a fit, active, semi-retired person. Fun job in a convivial atmosphere and a chance to join a small, passionate team in a rapidly expanding business. Good rate of pay including sales driven commission. Contact Donald on 07748 843586 or don@chilternvalley.co.uk.