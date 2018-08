Skilled full-time handy-person is required for a private estate near Henley-on-Thames. Your responsibilities will include all aspects of house, grounds, and swimming pool maintenance. The ideal candidate will be practical, proactive and hands on, happy to muck in and help out whenever needed. Working week: Monday-Friday, 8.00am to 4.30pm. Salary £25-£30K. Tel. Adam/ Viv: 01491 639649.