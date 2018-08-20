Interested in Estate Agency? We have a short term contract available (4-6 months) at Knight Frank Henley. Opportunity to learn the ropes of the back office as a Team Co-ordinator in this highly successful Residential Estate Agency located in the centre of Henley-on-Thames. Might suit a graduate or post graduate with an interest in property. We are looking for a person with excellent administrative skills. Literate and numerate with good English and grammar (both spoken and written) as proof reading is a requirement. Monday-Friday (reduced hours considered). Please apply by emailing your CV to sue.lewis@knightfrank.com