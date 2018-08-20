Whitchurch-on-Thames Parish Council - Parish Clerk vacancy. Parish Council seeks home-based clerk for minimum weekly 6 hours. Role includes organising and attending monthly meetings, supporting councillors, maintaining accounts and managing village hall. Full responsibilities available on request. Applicant must have excellent administration, IT and communication skills. Hourly salary £9.81 - 10.95 (SCP 18-22); applications considered outside this range depending upon suitability. CV and covering letter to Cllr. Jim Donahue, cllrdonahue.whitchurchonthames@gmail.com, by Friday 24th August 2018. Interviews in late August/ early September.