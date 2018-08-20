Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Whitchurch-on-Thames Parish Council - Parish Clerk vacancy. Parish Council seeks home-based clerk for minimum weekly 6 hours. Role includes organising and attending monthly meetings, supporting councillors, maintaining accounts and managing village hall. Full responsibilities available on request. Applicant must have excellent administration, IT and communication skills. Hourly salary £9.81 - 10.95 (SCP 18-22); applications considered outside this range depending upon suitability. CV and covering letter to Cllr. Jim Donahue, cllrdonahue.whitchurchonthames@gmail.com, by Friday 24th August 2018. Interviews in late August/ early September.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33