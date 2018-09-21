Friday, 21 September 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
21 September 2018
standard
Councillors open new playground and outdoor gym
Metal detecting could be banned for public spaces
‘Spy’ training centre could open at former air base
Defibrillator installed in former call box in memory of GP
Bravo for Bra Man
First woman home in 100km race
Auctioned hippos to go around the world
Singh wins match with huge six
Tucker nets brace as side move up to second place
Nutt is century hero as Unicorns triumph
Bar made from shipping containers
Musical really does feel like ‘the greatest story ever told’
Best pub on ale trail
Jazz newcomers are a big band but not a Big Band
Opera in a small space was as satisfying as on the big stage
