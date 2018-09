Housekeeper - part time In village near Henley-on-Thames, we are seeking a Housekeeper principally for cleaning and ironing duties to replace the outgoing Housekeeper and her family who stayed 7 years. Approx. 10+ hours a week. Applicants must like dogs as occasional dog-minding and walking required. Good quality accommodation with garden adjoining main house available for competitive rent, if required. 07774 775467.