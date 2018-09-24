Monday, 24 September 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
24 September 2018
standard
Metal detecting could be banned for public spaces
Councillors open new playground and outdoor gym
We must stop lorries doing this
First woman home in 100km race
£500,000 outdoor pool could be town's next attraction
Auctioned hippos to go around the world
GB men’s eight narrowly miss out on silver medal
Marlow score late double to leave Abbey reeling
Triangle Ground stand named after club stalwarts
Best pub on ale trail
Accent on being different was Bard to make out in places
Award-winning musical cabaret explains why ‘it’s okay not to be okay’
Phil Beer’s band are all hands to the pump for Nettlebed gig
Fancy reviewing at the literary festival?
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should Henley have a lido?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33